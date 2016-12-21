Four resign from Talihina Vet Center after patient who was found with maggots in wound died
The death of a veteran in the care of the Talihina Veterans Center has prompted the resignation of four employees after an investigation into the incident was launched. The director of nursing, two nurses and a physicians assistant all resigned after Owen Reese Peterson, 73, died on Oct. 3 after he entered the facility with an infection.
