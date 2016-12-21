Angel Tree donations needed. Poteau First United Methodist Women help.
The Poteau First United Methodist Women presented the LeFlore County Youth Services a check for $2,000 on Wednesday afternoon to help with its goal for the Angel Tree this year. LCYS hopes to raise $24,904 this year to bless 566 angels.
