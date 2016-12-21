Man wounded after Friday shooting in Poteau
An ongoing conflict between a landlord and his tenant ended in gunshots Friday afternoon on Webb Lane in Poteau, according to police. James Dighton allegedly was shot by the landlord, Ramone Marquez, after Dighton allegedly tried to run him over, according to Poteau Police Cpl.
