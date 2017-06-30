Little-known Idaho Democrat steps forward in 1st CD race
So, who is that little-known Democrat who filed back in March to run for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat? After many weeks of trying to reach him, I received a call from Michael William Smith of Post Falls last week, and he filled me in. He's a veteran of both the Army and the Marines who served for 14 years, including deployments to Qatar, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun '17
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC