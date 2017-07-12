Eye on Boise: Little-known North Idaho Democrat steps forward in 1st CD race - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST

Idaho's state Capitol, where the House and Senate Education committees convened a rare summer meeting last week to examine state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra's plan for complying with the new federal education law, the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA. So, who is that little-known Democrat who filed back in March to run for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat? After many weeks of trying to reach him, I received a call from Michael William Smith of Post Falls last week, and he filled me in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.