Post Falls Police searching for endangered 17-year-old girl
Police say Mari Bennett-Cooper left her house in Post Falls on Friday. They say they have information leading them to believe she was communicating via social media with someone in Seattle area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC