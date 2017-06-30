Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography
A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Edward Gardner was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|Jun 20
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC