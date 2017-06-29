Post Falls man arrested for sexual ex...

Post Falls man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

Friday Jun 23 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

On Thursday, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Post Falls man for allegedly downloading and disseminating child pornography. 35-year-old Edward L. Gardner was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and booked in the Kootenai County Jail.

