One heck of a graduation present: Lucky grad wins Nissan Versa in...
"I came to visit it the other day," said Robyn Robinson about the 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan she won from Findlay Nissan in Post Falls on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. She is a graduate of Post Falls High School.
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kratom
|4 hr
|Jcbeliever2015
|1
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Jun 8
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
