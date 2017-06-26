Jury deliberates after toddler homici...

Jury deliberates after toddler homicide trial's closing arguments

Tuesday Jun 20

A jury is currently deliberating whether the man who's accused of beating and killing a 2-year-old girl did it. This all began in September, after deputies were called out to a home on the South Hill where Adalynn Hoyt was found dead.

Post Falls, ID

