Huckleberries: Even at 47, a girl nee...

Huckleberries: Even at 47, a girl needs her momma when the garter...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In the Feb. 12, 2005, SR file photo, Ron Johnson, a former Fighting Creek "mayor," stands outside the landmark two-hole outhouse at the Fightin' Creek Tavern. The "mayors" were elected annually in a rowdy function where cheating was encouraged and votes were bought for a dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13) Jun 8 Willy Wiggles 8
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Jun 5 Proud Dixiecrat 31
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule May 19 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr '17 slrdriving 2
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC