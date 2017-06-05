Four people rescued from Spokane River; city recommends life jackets - Mon, 05 Jun 2017 PST
Kootenai County authories practice water rescue techniques in the Spokane River at Corbin Park in Post Falls on May 10, 2017. The group had been floating down the river in inner tubes, which were inadequate for the fast-moving current near High Bridge Park, the city said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Kirby Vacuum Sales Tactics! (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Willy Wiggles
|8
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Jun 5
|Proud Dixiecrat
|31
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Seattle Seahawks 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|May 19
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr '17
|slrdriving
|2
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC