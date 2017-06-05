Driver killed in Spokane Festival of ...

Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

Monday Jun 5

UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Post Falls, ID

