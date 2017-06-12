Bonfire sends Post Falls home up in flames
What started as a bonfire in the backyard of a Post Falls home turned into an alarming house fire that has done substantial damage. Early Tuesday morning, the occupants inside the home off Greensferry Rd. awoke to smoke and flames in the back of the house.
