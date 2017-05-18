River City Middle School student susp...

River City Middle School student suspended for bad batch of brownies

Friday May 12

Some students at River City Middle School recently complained of feeling ill after eating brownies brought to school by a classmate. According to a Post Falls Police report, the boy who brought the baked goods to school admitted to his probation officer that there was a laxative in brownies.

