Polls now open for local elections
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for a local election that will determine winners of open board seats for the Kootenai Hospital District, Community Library Network, highway districts, Post Falls School District and Bayview Water and Sewer. Voters must go to their designated poll.
