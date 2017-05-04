PFPD: Don't break into car to save dog

PFPD: Don't break into car to save dog

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

There's a post circulating on social media about what to do if you see a dog locked in a hot vehicle. The post asserts that if you take a picture of the dog and vehicle and screenshot the temperature on your smartphone, you can break into the vehicle without being charged with criminal damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca... Apr 29 slrdriving 2
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr 19 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr '17 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC