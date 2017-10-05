Parting Shot -- 5.10.17
Kootenai County Sheriffs Department Detective Todd Jackson, left, drives a personal watercraft and reaches for Gary Mobbs during simulated rescue Wednesday on the Spokane River in Post Falls. The Sheriff's department and members of other agencies spent Wednesday practicing boat handling and rescue techniques on the river's rapids at Corbin Park in Post Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho company Dixie Services defends logo of ca...
|Apr 29
|slrdriving
|2
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Apr 19
|St Jox
|30
|Special K shooting
|Apr '17
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC