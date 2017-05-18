N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted felon
The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public's help finding wanted felon Jerry Walter Clark. Clark is wanted in Kootenai County for eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene.
