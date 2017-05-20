County OKs Citylink changex

Next stop for the Citylink bus system's future in the urban area: new fares and changes to routes and hours of operation. Kootenai County commissioners on Monday approved a new fare of $1.50 for rides in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Dalton Gardens and Huetter and $3 for paratransit service, effective next spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.