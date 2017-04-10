Transit center faces opposition
Nearly three years after Kootenai County and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe purchased two lots in Coeur d'Alene's Riverstone development for a transit center, opposition is now mounting against the project. Prior to Thursday's Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting at Post Falls City Hall in which the transit center was discussed, Kootenai County Commissioner Marc Eberlein said he's opposed to the plan.
