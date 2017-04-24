Spring conditions close multiple roads in Boundary, Bonner Counties
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests has issued additional road closures in Boundary and Bonner Counties because of flooding damage and unsafe conditions. Warmer weather, melting snow, and heavy spring rains are creating soft road surfaces and breaks on many forest roadways.
