Seltice Way project will clear trees

The strip of pines in the median of Seltice Way is a landmark of sorts, giving a boulevard-like flavor - Idaho-style - to the east-west route that connects Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. Ann Ferguson of Uniburr, a tool manufacturing business on the 3100 block of Seltice Way, remembers when this was the main road, called Highway 10. As part of a city revitalization project, a couple clumps of the ponderosa pines - some of the stately, old monarchs, as well as young upstarts - will be cut beginning this week to make way for two roundabouts meant to keep the ever-increasing traffic on the popular thoroughfare flowing smoothly/ Ralph Bartholdt , Coeur d'Alene Press.
