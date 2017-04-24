Second suspect charged in the murder of Post Falls resident Bo Kirk
The Idaho Repository shows Booth has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Robbery, Arson and Unlawful Possession by a Convicted Felon. Booth was arrested back in the October 2016 the same time the other suspect, David Hutto, was also arrested.
