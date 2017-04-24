Post Falls waterfront gets new life

That summarizes the status of the multi-use Post Falls Landing site with the just-completed sale of the 142-slip marina on the Spokane River and 1.8 acres of waterfront property between the existing condominiums and Spokane Street bridge. Local residents Tom and Hayden Anderl and John Magnuson are the principals of a limited liability corporation that has purchased the marina and land from Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

