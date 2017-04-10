Post Falls man with 'lengthy criminal history' back in jail accused...

A 24-year-old Post Falls man who, according to deputies, has a lengthy criminal history in Kootenai County and Washington for all of his adult life, is back in jail after being accused of stealing a pickup and then kicking a deputy during his arrest. Wednesday afternoon, the owner of a stolen Ford Ranger called police to report he had just spotted his stolen pickup being driving by 24-year-old Levi Pogue in the area of Hauser Lake.

