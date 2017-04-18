PFPD seeks missing 15YO girls

PFPD seeks missing 15YO girls

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Post Falls police are searching for two missing 15-year-old girls, Brandi Farlow and Madelynn Nowak, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 24, 2017. Post Falls police are searching for two 15-year-old girls missing since Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Apr 19 St Jox 30
Special K shooting Apr 2 Cameron Petersen 1
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar '17 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar '17 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC