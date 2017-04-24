N. Idaho business owner confused by outcry over controversial image on trucks
He says he's a fan of southern culture and when he put pictures on the side of his dump trucks, he thought the wasn't doing anything wrong. "Is it the watermelon that's bothering people?" Valentine asked, "it's not the watermelon because that's what... that's what... they live down south and that's what they eat so I think what's really getting people is that smile on her face."
