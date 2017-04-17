Man smacks, shames 5YO boy

A 24-year-old Post Falls man who struck a 5-year-old, forced him to strip, then photographed him naked with a handwritten sign covering his genitals will serve 50 days in jail as part of a sentence for two misdemeanors including a count of battery and one count of injury to child. John H. Pearson was sentenced Friday in Kootenai Magistrate Court for crimes that occurred at the beginning of the school year, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office/ Ralph Bartholdt, Coeur d'Alene Press.

