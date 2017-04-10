Man accused of killing Post Falls fat...

Man accused of killing Post Falls father in road rage incident to be sentenced Monday

The man accused of killing a Post Falls father in a road rage incident last year, is scheduled to appear in an Idaho courtroom Monday for a sentencing hearing. David E. Hutto faces charges of first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and robbery.

