Man accused of killing Post Falls father in road rage incident sentenced to life
David Hutto has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the October 2016 murder of Post Falls resident Bo Kirk. He also received life sentences for a first degree kidnapping charge, and first degree robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC