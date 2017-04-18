Heavy metal band Quiet Riot announces summer show in Post Falls - Tue, 18 Apr 2017 PST

Get ready to "Bang Your Head" and "Feel the Noize" because heavy metal band Quiet Riot has announced a show at Cruisers Bar and Grill Aug. 26. The show comes just in time for the release of the band's new album, "Road Rage," slated for release this summer. Quiet Riot's third album, "Metal Health," made the band a household name, and through lineup changes, breakups and reformations, Quiet Riot - now featuring drummer Frankie Banali, bassist Chuck Wright, both of whom have been with the band since the '80s, guitarist Alex Grossi and singer James Durbin, a former "American Idol" finalist - is still going strong.

