Former Coeur d'Alene Brewing owner opening new pub, but not brewing - Thu, 27 Apr 2017 PST

Thomas W. Fisher opened Coeur d'Alene Brewing and its accompanying T.W. Fisher's brewpub in 1987 and scored a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for his Centennial Pale Ale in 1988. Now Fisher is launching The Midtown Pub at Fourth and Dakota in Coeur d'Alene, which he hopes to open in June.

