Continue reading this blog post

The Spokane Arena is featured for this month's LocALE Mondays at No-Li; get a souvenir glass with a pint purchase . A Fremont night from 5 to 8 at The Lantern Tap House will include $4 pints and taster tray specials followed by music from Andy Rumsey and Marco Polo at 8. Five beers from Odessa's Rocky Coulee Brewing will pour in a tap takeover at Lost Boys Garage starting at 5, with $4 pints and glass giveaways.

