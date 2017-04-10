Coeur d'Alene families make a stand a...

Coeur d'Alene families make a stand against child abuse

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's every parent's worst nightmare child abuse at the hands of someone you thought you could trust. On Sunday, a group of about 50 people gathered to march against child abuse, and in honor of a child ripped too early from their loved ones.

Post Falls, ID

