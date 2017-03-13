Weekend weather: Local waters rising ...

Weekend weather: Local waters rising to flood stage - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST

The Spokane River and Lake Coeur d'Alene are expected to reach flood stage this weekend or early next week. The cresting water levels come after heavy snow and rain in the region in recent months and a fast melt off at lower and middle elevations.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kootenai County was issued at March 15 at 9:31PM MDT

