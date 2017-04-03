Super pooches: Volunteers train canines for search and rescue - Mon, 27 Mar 2017 PST
The sound of panting and the smell of dog breath filled the Kootenai County Search and Rescue building in Hayden on Sunday afternoon as a group of people and their pups learned the ins and outs of search and rescue. In collaboration with two instructors from Ravalli County Search and Rescue in Hamilton, Montana, about 16 volunteers took lessons on first aid, restraining techniques and where to locate a dog's pulse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC