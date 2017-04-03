Super pooches: Volunteers train canines for search and rescue - Mon, 27 Mar 2017 PST

Super pooches: Volunteers train canin...

Super pooches: Volunteers train canines for search and rescue - Mon, 27 Mar 2017

Monday Mar 27

The sound of panting and the smell of dog breath filled the Kootenai County Search and Rescue building in Hayden on Sunday afternoon as a group of people and their pups learned the ins and outs of search and rescue. In collaboration with two instructors from Ravalli County Search and Rescue in Hamilton, Montana, about 16 volunteers took lessons on first aid, restraining techniques and where to locate a dog's pulse.

