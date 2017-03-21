Standoff Leads to Arrest at Post Falls, ID, Self-Storage Facility
A wanted man who barricaded himself inside a self-storage unit in Post Falls, Idaho, for 18 hours finally surrendered to police on Tuesday after they threatened to send in a police dog though an adjoining unit. Police were called to Post Falls Mini Storage at 2655 E. Seltice Way on Monday around 10 a.m. after staff noticed Eric A. Gonzales, who isn't a tenant of the property, was occupying the unit, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|4 hr
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC