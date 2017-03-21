Standoff Leads to Arrest at Post Falls, ID, Self-Storage Facility

A wanted man who barricaded himself inside a self-storage unit in Post Falls, Idaho, for 18 hours finally surrendered to police on Tuesday after they threatened to send in a police dog though an adjoining unit. Police were called to Post Falls Mini Storage at 2655 E. Seltice Way on Monday around 10 a.m. after staff noticed Eric A. Gonzales, who isn't a tenant of the property, was occupying the unit, according to the source.

