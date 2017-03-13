Semifinalist Laurent Zirotti isn't advancing to next round in James ...
Chef Laurent Zirotti and his wife Patricia are the owners of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls. Laurent Zirotti, chef and owner of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls, didn't advance to the final round of the 2017 James Beard Awards.
