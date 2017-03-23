Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho

Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

SANDPOINT, Idaho - According to Sandpoint Police, racist fliers have been distributed in Sandpoint, Idaho. A KHQ viewer initially alerted us to the fliers and sent us a copy of one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Post Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses Mar 22 Sarah 1
June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09) Mar 15 Just real 22
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb '17 Bob Is A Queen 503
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Jan '17 Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan '17 Ranger 1
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan '17 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
See all Post Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Post Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kootenai County was issued at March 26 at 1:08PM MDT

Post Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Post Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Post Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,848,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC