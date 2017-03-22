Police situation at Post Falls Mini Storage leads to evacuations
A police situation at the Post Falls Mini Storage along Seltice Way between Elm and Corbin caused police to order some residents in the area to evacuate and others to stay away. According to Post Falls Police, they were called into the area for a report of a suicidal man.
