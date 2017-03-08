Otter: $3.4 million broadband settlement reached - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
River City Middle School sixth-grader Jocelyn Baray, front right, worked in their computer lab at the school in Post Falls on Feb., 27, 2015. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office announced a $3.4 million settlement with the vendors of a multimillion-dollar statewide public school broadband program that was ruled illegal by the state Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC