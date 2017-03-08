Murder suspect shot himself as invest...

Murder suspect shot himself as investigators approached

A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend ended his run from the law by shooting himself just as investigators found his vehicle. Coeur d'Alene Police say Steven Denson shot and killed Kelly Pease Wednesday in the parking lot of Kootenai Health.

