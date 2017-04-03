Mail theft ring busted

Mail theft ring busted

Tuesday Mar 28

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has broken up a mail theft ring involving nearly 400 victims in Kootenai County, and approximately 70 separate cases. Starting in November 2016, mail thefts occurred throughout Kootenai County, with most taking place in the Athol and Hauser Lake areas.

Post Falls, ID

