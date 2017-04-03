Mail theft ring busted
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has broken up a mail theft ring involving nearly 400 victims in Kootenai County, and approximately 70 separate cases. Starting in November 2016, mail thefts occurred throughout Kootenai County, with most taking place in the Athol and Hauser Lake areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special K shooting
|Apr 2
|Cameron Petersen
|1
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC