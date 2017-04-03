Local police bust mail theft ring
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, working closely with the Post Falls Police Dept., Coeur d'Alene City Police, the US Postal Inspector's Office, Bonner County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, has broken up a mail theft ring involving nearly 400 victims in Kootenai County and approximately 70 separate cases. Starting in November of 2016, Kootenai County experienced a rash of mail thefts throughout the county with most of them occurring in the Athol and Hauser Lake areas.
