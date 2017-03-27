Huckleberries: St Patrick's tie inspires memories of S&H Green...
Chief meteorologist Kris Crocker has fun with KXLY colleague Casey Lund's S&H Green Stamps tie on St. Patrick's Day last Friday. She avoided the term "whippersnapper" because KXLY's Kris Crocker is too gracious for that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yurts/Shipping Containers/Domes/Regular Houses
|Mar 22
|Sarah
|1
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Mar 15
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC