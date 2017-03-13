Huckleberries: Coeur d'Alene's City Park focus of soon-to-be book - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST
This is the view of Blackwell/City Park taken from the East Great Lawn area of the park. Contemporary location is looking to the south/southwest from the corner of Government Way and Northwest Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June 3rd UFO SIGHTING (Multiple Occurrences) (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Just real
|22
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Post Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC