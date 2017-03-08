Coeur d'Alene police searching for Steven T. Denson, who is accused ...
Police are searching for the man they believe killed a woman who was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a car parked at Kootenai Health. The victim, Kelly A. Pease, was a 37-year-old Coeur d'Alene resident.
