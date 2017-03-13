Clarkston man arrested in DUI crash
On Saturday night, Lewiston police officers were dispatched to a rollover crash on Bryden Canyon Road. Initial reports indicated a man was trapped in his vehicle, When police arrived they found the man, later identified as Mark Poirier of Clarkston, outside the car along with his two dogs.
