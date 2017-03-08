Amendment to Concealed-Carry Law Passes Through Idaho Legislature Committee
After a robust debate on the state's concealed-carry law, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to expand the list of people eligible to carry concealed handguns to include current members of the armed forces. "This would allow people in or out of uniform to protect themselves, their families, their loved ones and, in turn, protect our loved ones in the case of national significance-a terrorist attack," said Rep. Don Cheatham , sponsor of House Bill 93. That wasn't enough for Rep. Christy Zito , who indicated she wanted Cheatham's bill to be expanded.
Post Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan '17
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan '17
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|North Idaho firefighter honored for heroism in ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
