Amendment to Concealed-Carry Law Passes Through Idaho Legislature Committee

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Boise Weekly

After a robust debate on the state's concealed-carry law, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to expand the list of people eligible to carry concealed handguns to include current members of the armed forces. "This would allow people in or out of uniform to protect themselves, their families, their loved ones and, in turn, protect our loved ones in the case of national significance-a terrorist attack," said Rep. Don Cheatham , sponsor of House Bill 93. That wasn't enough for Rep. Christy Zito , who indicated she wanted Cheatham's bill to be expanded.

